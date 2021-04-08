TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.