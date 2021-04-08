Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.
YELL stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76. Yellow has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
About Yellow
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.
See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.