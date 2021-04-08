Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

YELL stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76. Yellow has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

In other Yellow news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

