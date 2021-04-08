Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,780 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,365.20 ($17.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £106.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

