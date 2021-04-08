Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €97.00 ($114.12) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.19.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

