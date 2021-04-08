Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,026 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total transaction of $2,844,509.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,266,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $232.10 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.