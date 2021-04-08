Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graeme Watt Sells 31,585 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.51) on Thursday. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,897 ($24.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,371.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

