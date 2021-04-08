Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 550 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.