Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 81,200 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

