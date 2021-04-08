Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,310 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

