Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Luther Burbank worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

