Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,370 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

