Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $577,000 Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OYST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

OYST stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.