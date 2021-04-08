Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

