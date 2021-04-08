Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,145. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

