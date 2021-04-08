Critical Review: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) versus First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.0% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and First Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 2.25 $41.28 million $1.65 12.70 First Financial $187.57 million 3.20 $48.87 million $3.80 11.68

First Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flushing Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 15.61% 7.66% 0.62% First Financial 25.62% 8.98% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flushing Financial and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Financial beats Flushing Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

