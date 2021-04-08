ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ScanSource worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ScanSource by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ScanSource by 49.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.
SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
ScanSource Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
