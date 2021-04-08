ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ScanSource worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ScanSource by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ScanSource by 49.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.