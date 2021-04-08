Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 68,900 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 502.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 121,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 346.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 95,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.