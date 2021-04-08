Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.