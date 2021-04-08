Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 76,000 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

