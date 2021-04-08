Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

