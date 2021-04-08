GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

GFL opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

