GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.
GFL opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
