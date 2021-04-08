Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

ELY stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

