Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2020 all-in operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 28.3% y/y to $1.64 per Mcf in 2020. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

