Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.33. Green Dot posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Green Dot stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,022 shares of company stock worth $15,099,965. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.