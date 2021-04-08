Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

