Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after buying an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 178,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 711.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNOOC by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEO opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC Limited has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $131.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

