Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $603,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

