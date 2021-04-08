Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

