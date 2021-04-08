Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,658 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.