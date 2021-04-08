Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADES stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

