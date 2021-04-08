Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 56.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of APT stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

