Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 291,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $474.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

