Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Mustang Bio worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 204.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

