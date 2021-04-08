Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

