Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,048.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.