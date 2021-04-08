Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,378 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

