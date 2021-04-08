Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Hummingbird Resources
