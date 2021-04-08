Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

