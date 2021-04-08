Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Asiamet Resources stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile
