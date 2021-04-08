William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. Ameresco has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

