Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th.

SHIP stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

