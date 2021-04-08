Mark L. Perry Sells 6,104 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVDA opened at $565.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $257.00 and a one year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.31.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.