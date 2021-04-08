Edward L. Williams Sells 662,959 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $21,877,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TLS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $12,757,000.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
