Edward L. Williams Sells 662,959 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $21,877,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $12,757,000.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

