Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.83 million and the highest is $13.92 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $69.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

