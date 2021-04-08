Berenberg Bank Increases Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target to $0.90

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $0.80 to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LUCRF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

