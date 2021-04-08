Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

