Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

