Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

