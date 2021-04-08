Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.45. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $774.81 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

