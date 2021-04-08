Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

