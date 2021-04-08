Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Shares Gap Up to $40.43

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $41.53. Seacor shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Seacor by 44.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
