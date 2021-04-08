Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Shares Gap Up to $40.43

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $41.53. Seacor shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Seacor by 44.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

